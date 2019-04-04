The end of VicRoads, PTV: Neil Mitchell’s inside word on Victoria’s transport merger

The merger between between VicRoads and PTV is an attempt to streamline services and stymie blowing out costs, according to Neil Mitchell.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the major overhaul at a press conference this morning after it was leaked on the 3AW Rumour File.

Neil Mitchell has been given several tip-offs about the merger, including:

The former Taxi Services Commission, now called Commercial Passenger Vehicles Victoria, will go with these changes as well, with $82 million in savings to make

The same tipster has told Neil Mitchell Regional Roads Victoria is already out of money, only seven months after starting

A recent KPMG report has found that the Department of Transport needs to do a much better job on major project delivery

A Major Transport Infrastructure Authority will be set up and headed by Corey Hannett

Jeroen Weimar, now CEO of PTV, will be the head of the newly-merged PTV and VicRoads

