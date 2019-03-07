The extraordinary length Tony went to avoid jury duty

Tony has been ‘dead’ for almost 25 years, as far as the government is concerned.

But he’s very much alive.

Sick of getting jury duty notices in the mid 1990s, Tony (not his real name) wrote “deceased” on a letter in response.

He hasn’t been bothered since.

As a result, he was also been taken off the electoral roll in 1996

For those concerned he’s also avoiding rates and taxes, Tony assured people that wasn’t the case.

“I get rates notices addressed to ‘the estate of’ Tony,” he said with a laugh.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain more on 3AW Mornings