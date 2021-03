An eye-watering 55 million scam calls have been blocked by the Australian Communications and Media Authority since new rules came into effect for telcos in mid-December.

And they’re the calls NOT making it to our phones.

“It is a relentless challenge,” Fiona Cameron, chair of ACMA’s scam telecommunications action taskforce, told Neil Mitchell.

Picture by Getty iStock