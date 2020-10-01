3AW
The futuristic way a European sports network is doing virtual interviews

44 mins ago
Ross and Russel

(Image: Eurosport / Twitter)

European TV sports network, Eurosport, has come up with an impressive way to virtually interview during COVID-19.

The Eurosport Cube brings together a number of technologies to make it look like an interview which is being conducted remotely is happening in studio.

Ross and Russel couldn’t believe it when they saw it!

“It’s absolutely extraordinary!,” Ross said.

Press PLAY below to check it out for yourself

