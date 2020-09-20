3AW
The iconic Batmobile from the 1991 AFL Grand Final is for sale

7 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

The Batmobile used in the 1991 AFL Grand Final is up for sale.

The iconic vehicle, which is in running condition, has been listed on eBay.

It has already attracted more than 50 bids.

Nathan, who owns the iconic vehicle, said his friend found it in a scrap yard and restored it.

“He had it in the shed for about 10 years and was running out of room and I ended up having a shed with enough room to hold it so I ended up with it for a few years,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It does work.”

The Batmobile auction ends on September 27.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

