The feel-good trend surprising people in their front yards

There’s a feel-good trend surprising people in their front yards.

Robyn found a note out the front of her Woodend home this week.

She discovered a rock next to the note.

It had a blue wren painted on it.

She told Neil Mitchell she’d been having a “pretty crappy day” up until that point.

“Whoever you are, thank you so much,” she told Neil Mitchell.

And it appears she’s not the only person to find something similar out the front of their home!

