The fight to save a historical pier

The heritage-listed wooden structure of the Flinders Pier at Mornington Penininsula faces the prospect of being demolised.

The 180 metre timber section has suffered structural defects.

It comes after Park Victoria will not commit to fixing it.

Cr David Gill, from the Mornington Peninsula Shire, told Tom Elliot the locals are outraged.

“It was built in 1864 before the first Flinders sub-division … so it has a long history,” he said.

“It is incredible history.

“I believe the people in Flinders are willing to help with the cost so that wouldn’t be the reason why we couldn’t do it.

“Hopefully we can save the pier.

“It has just about the most iconic view on the Mornington Peninsula just about.”

Cr Gill said there was a meeting coming up in May and petitions for people interested.

