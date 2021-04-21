3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The fight to save a historical pier

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for The fight to save a historical pier

The heritage-listed wooden structure of the Flinders Pier at Mornington Penininsula faces the prospect of being demolised.

The 180 metre timber section has suffered structural defects.

It comes after Park Victoria will not commit to fixing it.

Cr David Gill, from the Mornington Peninsula Shire, told Tom Elliot the locals are outraged.

“It was built in 1864 before the first Flinders sub-division … so it has a long history,” he said.

“It is incredible history.

“I believe the people in Flinders are willing to help with the cost so that wouldn’t be the reason why we couldn’t do it.

“Hopefully we can save the pier.

“It has just about the most iconic view on the Mornington Peninsula just about.”

Cr Gill said there was a meeting coming up in May and petitions for people interested.

Press PLAY to hear more on 3AW

 

 

 

 

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332