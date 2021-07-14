3AW
The fines the Sydney removalists who ‘tricked, and lied, and covered up’ could face

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The fines the Sydney removalists who ‘tricked, and lied, and covered up’ could face

Health authorities say the three Sydney removalists who breached their permit restrictions and brought COVID-19 to Victoria are still failing to cooperate fully.

New details about the trio’s movements in Victoria emerged yesterday, more than 36 hours after authorities began interviewing them.

The men breached several conditions of their red zone permits. They failed to wear face masks where they should have and failed to keep appropriate records of their movements.

Yesterday, COVID Commander Jeroen Weimar said dealing with the trio was “frustrating and challenging”, and authorities would “throw the book” at them.

The 3AW Mornings team has crunched the numbers, and the three men could face fines of about $45,000 each.

Possible fines include an $10,004 penalty for not keeping accurate records, a $10,904 penalty for providing false/misleading information and a $21,810 fine for refusing to comply with COVID-19 directions such as mask-wearing.

Neil Mitchell says it’s “a lot of money but it’s nothing when it compares to the damage it has done, and it doesn’t solve the problem,” he said.

“These people have tricked, and lied, and covered up. Potentially that’s endangering lives. We still don’t even know what company they work for. It will happen again.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the potential fines + Neil Mitchell’s thoughts 

Neil Mitchell
News
