Rumour File: Relocated houses arrive at the 2020 site of The Block
Image: @theblock
The houses which will be renovated on the 2020 series of The Block are on the move!
The Rumour File was tipped off to the move after a listener saw one of the homes being transported by road yesterday.
In October, Nine revealed next year’s season of the popular home renovation show would involve a vacant block of land in Brighton.
This morning, the first of the homes to be renovated on the series is believed to have arrived at the site.
View this post on Instagram
BRIGHTON 🚨 // The Block 2020 is officially in full swing, with the first house arriving by truck on site today. The concept with these five houses is that each are from a different era, however we’re unsure which era this house belongs to. Stay tuned for more Brighton 2020 updates! Photo: Brigid Fraser on FB 🏠 🚛 🌲
The vacant block, the former site of a nursing home on the corner of New and Orchard streets, will house five dwellings relocated from elsewhere.
Unconfirmed rumours suggest the upcoming series will feature houses from five different decades.
View this post on Instagram
EXCLUSIVE: Just announced at @Channel9’s #9Upfront event, #TheBlock 2020 location… A BLOCK of land! 😉