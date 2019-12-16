3AW
Rumour File: Relocated houses arrive at the 2020 site of The Block

3 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
The Rumour File

Image: @theblock

The houses which will be renovated on the 2020 series of The Block are on the move!

The Rumour File was tipped off to the move after a listener saw one of the homes being transported by road yesterday.

In October, Nine revealed next year’s season of the popular home renovation show would involve a vacant block of land in Brighton.

This morning, the first of the homes to be renovated on the series is believed to have arrived at the site.

The vacant block, the former site of a nursing home on the corner of New and Orchard streets, will house five dwellings relocated from elsewhere.

Unconfirmed rumours suggest the upcoming series will feature houses from five different decades.

 

EXCLUSIVE: Just announced at @Channel9’s #9Upfront event, #TheBlock 2020 location… A BLOCK of land! 😉

