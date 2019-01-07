The flippant Fraser Anning comment that made Heidi Murphy’s “blood boil”

“Thank you very much for that. It’s very kind of you.”

– Fraser Anning on 3AW

Queensland Senator Fraser Anning remains unapologetic for charging taxpayers to join a far-right rally in Victoria.

When 3AW’s Justin Smith reminded Mr Anning who paid for the business class trip (it was us), the Senator was flippant in response.

“Thank you very much for that. It’s very kind of you,” he said.

Mornings host Heidi Murphy said she couldn’t believe what she heard.

“It made my blood boil,” Heidi said.

She said it’s “utter nonsense” that Anning was representing Queenslanders by going on the trip.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young told Heidi the repercussions need to go beyond just repaying the money.

“Both the government and the Labor Party… need to say they will not count his vote in the chamber, because this bloke is not fit to be there,” Ms Hanson-Young said.

“The government can do that by saying they won’t accept (his vote).

“Senator Anning has disgraced himself, his parliament, and the country, and he should be condemned.”

Phoyo: Kenji Wardenclyffe