The ‘freight train’ Neil Mitchell fears is about to hit Australia

Neil Mitchell fears tension between China and the United States is going to cause massive problems for Australia.

“I’ve got this problem with China,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I think a freight train is coming and it’s going to hit us because of the problem between China and the United States.

“I think we’ve got an ethical and moral issue with China.”

Channel 9 political editor Chris Uhlmann said the China-US relationship was the “elephant in the room” in Australian politics.

“I think the Labor Party thinks they’ll be much better at handling our relationship with China than the Coalition has been, but I fear that’s because they’ll say nothing that offends China,” he said.

“And on occasions I think China needs to be confronted across a whole range of things.”

