The TikTok trick that took six lockdowns and 25,000 attempts to master

A young man who spent six lockdowns and 25,000 attempts at chipping a ping pong ball into a drink bottle with a golf club says it was the “greatest feeling ever” when it finally dropped.

Neil Mitchell was alerted to the video Jayden posted on TikTok.

His mum, Susie, heard Neil talking about and woke her 23-year-old son up to speak about it!

“This is legit!” he assured 3AW.

