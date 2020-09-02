The government press release that’s irritated Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott nearly fell off his chair when he saw this government press release on Wednesday.

It was from Ros Spence, the minister for community sport.

She was encouraging Victorians to “get active” and expressed concern about the lack of exercise some Victorians were getting.

“Surely, they’re taking the …” Tom Elliott said on Wednesday.

“The state government only allows us out of our own front doors for one hour a day.

“They’ve cancelled all community sport, they’ve closed all the pools, and all gyms.

“And then they criticise us for not doing enough exercise?

“I mean, honestly…”

