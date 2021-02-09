3AW
The Greatest: Ross and Russel come up with some left-field ‘GOATS’

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Tom Brady winning an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl in American football saw the champion quarterback branded the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) at the caper.

It sparked a discussion on 3AW Breakfast about other “GOATS”.

But not of the sporting kind!

Ross and Russel went left-field in their search for GOATS, including the greatest double-barreled surname of all-time, haircut and cheese.

The GOAT of “unbelievable comments” was also nominated.

There were PLENTY of other GOATS nominated by listeners.

Click PLAY below to hear their discussion!

Ross and Russel
