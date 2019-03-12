Greens again encourage students to skip school to protest

The Greens have again encouraged kids to skip school to attend a climate change rally, this time at noon on Friday.

The School Strike 4 Climate rallies, which were inspired by similar strikes started by a Swedish student, Greta Thunberg, are taking place in more than 50 towns and cities across the country.

Leader of the Victorian Greens, Samantha Ratnam, told Tom Elliott many teachers and parents were encouraging their children to attend.

“These young people are learning in their schools about the danger of climate change … and these kids are schooling us now,” she said.

The protests are calling on the government to stop the Adani coal mine and to commit to 100 per cent renewable energy sources by 2030.

Dr Ratnam said the protests were held during school time, not at the weekend, because of the precedent set by Greta Thunberg.

“This is about striking as a legitimate form of protest,” she said.

