The Greens launch national campaign to outlaw hate speech

The Greens have announced a national plan to put a stop to hate-speech, by creating a Code of Conduct to prevent politicians from speaking hate and introducing laws to outlaw it.

Federal Leader of the Greens Richard Di Natale told Tom Elliott in the wake of the Christchurch massacre the party wants official, legislative changes.

“We’re seeing this rising Islamophobia and Antisemitism not just around Australia but around the world,” Mr Di Natale said.

“There’s this white-supremacist neo-Nazi movement that’s taking a foothold.

“No one’s saying you shouldn’t be able to critique religion.

“But that’s very different from inciting hate against a group.”

“If you want to outlaw it, someone has to define it,” Tom said.

“No one likes hate speech.

“But it should be legitimate to comment on different groups and different religions.”