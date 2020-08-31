‘The ground shook’: Lara home bursts into flames
There’s been an explosion at Lara, with a home bursting into flames.
One resident told Neil Mitchell she felt the ground shake when the blast happened on Monday morning.
“The ground shook at home,” Lyn explained.
“There are police cars everywhere.”
Fire crews arrived at the St Andrews Drive property shortly before 10am to find the house engulfed in flames.
It took more than an hour to bring the situation under control.
