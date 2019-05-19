The growth in Australians’ life expectancy has slowed due to preventable conditions

The growth in Australians’ life expectancy has slowed in recent years due to preventable conditions such as obesity, according to a new report from the University of Melbourne.

Ross and John spoke to Dr Tim Adair, Principal Research Fellow at the University of Melbourne.

Dr Adair explained that the life expectancy of Australia’s is still increasing, however the rate of growth of life expectancy is slowing significantly.

Obesity, Heart Disease and Stroke are the leading causes of the life expectancy rate slowing.

It was not all bad news, Dr Adair shared “the likelihood of living to the age of 80 has now reached a 68% chance, compared to a 29% chance just one generation ago”.

Click PLAY to hear more from Dr Tim Adair

