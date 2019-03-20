The Happiness Index: Australia falls from top 10, usual suspects dominate rankings

Scandinavia has again dominated the World Happiness Index, while Australia has fallen out of the top 10.

Finland Denmark Norway Iceland Netherlands Switzerland Sweden New Zealand Canada Austria Australia

War-torn South Sudan finished last.

Britain rose four places in the rankings to 15th, while US dropped one spot to 19th place.

The Happiness Research Institute’s Isabella Arendt, pictured above with Ross and John in Denmark last year, said there are three recurring themes among the happy.

“Close social relations, good health and high income will provide you a happy life,” she said.

