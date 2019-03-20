3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The Happiness Index: Australia falls..

The Happiness Index: Australia falls from top 10, usual suspects dominate rankings

2 hours ago
Ross and John

Scandinavia has again dominated the World Happiness Index, while Australia has fallen out of the top 10.

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Norway
  4. Iceland
  5. Netherlands
  6. Switzerland
  7. Sweden
  8. New Zealand
  9. Canada
  10. Austria
  11. Australia

War-torn South Sudan finished last.

Britain rose four places in the rankings to 15th, while US dropped one spot to 19th place.

The Happiness Research Institute’s Isabella Arendt, pictured above with Ross and John in Denmark last year, said there are three recurring themes among the happy.

“Close social relations, good health and high income will provide you a happy life,” she said.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John’s full chat with Isabella

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332