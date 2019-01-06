The harsh reality of a “gentle pinking”

Are you someone who enjoys a “gentle pinking”?

It’s not as safe as you might think.

It has been reported in the past that getting your skin “pinked” by the sun is a good way to boost vitamin D, but researchers want us to reject those messages.

Stephanie Blake from St George Hospital told 3AW Breakfast we need to get the message straight regarding sun safety.

“Any sunburn is doing you damage,” Dr Blake said.

“A gentle pinking is probably not what people should be aiming for in order to get enough vitamin D.”

Dr Blake said time of day is the most important factor in considering how much sun exposure is safe.

“If (the UV index) is three or above, you should be using sun protection,” she said.

Click PLAY for the full interview