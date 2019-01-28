3AW
The health apps that actually work (there’s two clear winners)

5 hours ago
Ross and John

New research has found most health and fitness-related mobile phone apps are based on no evidence.

The study, by Deakin University and VicHealth, analysed more than 300 apps and found only two — Quit Genius and Unwinding Anxiety — achieved a four-star rating.

None received a five-star rating.

Lyn Roberts from VicHealth has told 3AW Breakfast the only ones that scored well are apps that help you change your behaviour.

Asked for the most recommended, she listed:

  • Quit Genius (smoking)
  • Unwinding Anxiety (mental health)
  • FitBit Fitness Tracker (fitness)
  • Daybreak by Hello Sunday Morning (alcohol)

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John chat with Lynn Roberts

Ross and John
News
