3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘The heat is coming out’: Signs Australia’s housing market is returning to ‘normal’

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for ‘The heat is coming out’: Signs Australia’s housing market is returning to ‘normal’

There are signs that Australia’s property market is returning to “normal”.

Data from realestate.com.au shows a dip in prospective buyers searching for property online.

Director of economic research at the REA Group, Cameron Kusher, says there has also been a slight weakening in the number of sales.

“There are definitely some signs that a little bit of heat is coming out,” he said.

“Obviously prices are going up quite quickly but the stimulus the government provided has now been withdrawn as well.”

But Mr Kusher stressed that doesn’t mean a real estate price collapse.

“Normal over the last 10, 15, 20 years has still been pretty strong price growth and I’m certainly not expecting that we’re going to see the growth in property prices stop in its tracks, but I do think we’ll see slower levels of growth going forward.”

Press PLAY below for Mr Kusher’s full analysis

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332