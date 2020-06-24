The heroic 11-year-old who saved her dad’s life

A young Mildura girl has today been lauded as a hero after saving her epileptic dad after he collapsed at home.

Charlotte was 11 when she made a life-saving call to Triple Zero.

Today, she’s been named a Triple Zero Hero for her quick thinking.

Press PLAY below to hear Charlotte’s Triple Zero call.

She told Neil Mitchell why she knew what to do when she saw her dad fall to the ground.

“When I was little my mum and dad they taught me the importance of calling Triple Zero and I also watch the TV show Operation Ouch,” she said.

Charlotte said she was “very relieved” when the paramedics arrived.

Her father, Louis, said he’s “very, very proud” of his daughter and her lifesaving action.