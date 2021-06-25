3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The high-flying proposal to get..

The high-flying proposal to get visitors back in Melbourne’s CBD

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The high-flying proposal to get visitors back in Melbourne’s CBD

There’s a proposal for a zipline to be installed across the Yarra River in the hope of bringing people back into the CBD.

And the concept isn’t as out-there or difficult as it may sound.

Melbourne City Council is working on a number of ideas with the state government.

Among them, a zip line flying fox that would allow people to soar across one side of the Yarra River to the other, taking in the views around.

“It wouldn’t be too hard, as long as they’ve got some decent anchor points,” Mick Savage, who operates Enchanted Adventure Garden and tree surfing at Arthurs Seat, told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear how it would work

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332