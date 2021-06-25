The high-flying proposal to get visitors back in Melbourne’s CBD

There’s a proposal for a zipline to be installed across the Yarra River in the hope of bringing people back into the CBD.

And the concept isn’t as out-there or difficult as it may sound.

Melbourne City Council is working on a number of ideas with the state government.

Among them, a zip line flying fox that would allow people to soar across one side of the Yarra River to the other, taking in the views around.

“It wouldn’t be too hard, as long as they’ve got some decent anchor points,” Mick Savage, who operates Enchanted Adventure Garden and tree surfing at Arthurs Seat, told Neil Mitchell.

