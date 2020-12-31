3AW
The highs and lows in sport in 2020

31 mins ago
2020 has certainly been a year like no other.

In the sporting world, for the first time ever the AFL Grand Final was played in Brisbane as cases in COVID-19 grew in Melbourne.

Sportsday fill-in hosts Matt Granland and Bryce McGain discussed the memorable highs and lows in sport in 2020.

They discussed the moments in sport that fans will never forget, including the Tokyo Olympics being called off.

Press PLAY below to hear listeners’ suggestions and the full discussion

