The hilarious reason bumbling thieves failed to steal a car overnight

Bumbling thieves have failed to steal a man’s car in Bentleigh overnight because they couldn’t start it.

The victim was parking his car on Tovan Akas Avenue just after 3.30am when he was approached by two men — one armed with a knife.

The pair threatened the victim and he handed over his wallet and keys.

They then tried to steal his Hyndai i30, but couldn’t start it and fled the scene.

Victoria Police media officer Creina O’Grady says it appears the thieves didn’t know how to drive a manual car.

“The people on the scene told me it was a manual and they think these two crooks might have only had an automatic licence,” she told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for the full story