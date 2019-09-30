The ‘huge change’ Neil Mitchell predicts is coming to Victorian roads

Victoria’s road camera revenue is down by more than 15 per cent, and Neil Mitchell predicts a huge change is coming to the state’s roads.

New data has revealed fines from speed and red light cameras in January to March this year were down by 11.3 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

Neil Mitchell says he thinks Victorians are outwitting the system.

“I think motorists are outsmarting the speed cameras,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

He made a prediction about the future of road cameras in the state.

“I see a huge change coming,” he said.

“I think we’ll see more mobile cameras, so you never know where they are, more covert work … more point-to-point cameras.

“I think the strategy will change. They won’t move the fixed cameras but there will be more variable ones.”

RACV Manager of Transport Peter Katsidimas said the fall in infringements is an encouraging sign.

“It’s great that motorists are slowing down where the speed cameras are, these cameras are often located in places where the government wants people to slow down,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There’s often a poor safety record in those locations and if those cameras are slowing people down then that’s great, and we’d like to see people slow down across the whole network and drive safely everywhere.”

