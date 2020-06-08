The ‘huge difference’ COVID-19 restrictions have made to flu deaths in Victoria

No Victorians have died of the flu so far this year, thanks to COVID-19 social distancing and hygiene measures stopping the spread of the disease.

By comparison, over the first five months of last year, 31 people died of the flu across the state.

Director of Infectious Diseases at Austin Health, Professor Lindsay Grayson, said it’s important to note how effective extra vigilance this year has been, and remember the lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Social distancing, I think hand hygiene has really been promoted,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“These things make a huge difference.

“There’s been a hell of a lot more awareness.

“I think it just shows what these things do.”

Professor Grayson said, anecdotally, more Victorians have been vaccinated against the flu this year, compared to other years.

“If ever there was a year you should get vaccinated, it is this year,” he said.

The numbers aren’t out … but at my hospital there have been just a record number of people turning up, which is great.”

Press PLAY below for more.