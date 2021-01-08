The idea to quarantine international travellers before they board a plane

The union representing flight attendants has welcomed the raft of new border measures to stem the spread of the UK’s mutant COVID-19 strain.

International air crew will have to undergo a COVID-19 test every 7 days or upon arrival in Australia.

Australians wanting to return home from overseas will be forced to undergo pre-flight testing before boarding their planes.

Masks will be mandatory on all national and international flights.

Flight Attendants Association of Australia’s international division secretary’s Teri O’Toole welcomed the changes, but suggested travellers quarantine before getting on a flight.

“There should be some requirement for, I believe, to quarantine before they get onto a flight,” she told Heidi Murphy filling in on 3AW Drive.

“The testing of crew coming in is sensible, I think the testing of all international crew is sensible, I think the changes to masks are a sensible decision.”

Image: iStock