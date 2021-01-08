3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The idea to quarantine international travellers before they board a plane

3 hours ago
3AW Drive
covid-19flight attendantsinternational borders
Article image for The idea to quarantine international travellers before they board a plane

The union representing flight attendants has welcomed the raft of new border measures to stem the spread of the UK’s mutant COVID-19 strain.

International air crew will have to undergo a COVID-19 test every 7 days or upon arrival in Australia.

Australians wanting to return home from overseas will be forced to undergo pre-flight testing before boarding their planes.

Masks will be mandatory on all national and international flights.

Flight Attendants Association of Australia’s international division secretary’s Teri O’Toole welcomed the changes, but suggested travellers quarantine before getting on a flight.

“There should be some requirement for, I believe, to quarantine before they get onto a flight,” she told Heidi Murphy filling in on 3AW Drive.

“The testing of crew coming in is sensible, I think the testing of all international crew is sensible, I think the changes to masks are a sensible decision.”

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion

Image: iStock

Pre-flight testing now mandatory for international flights

3AW Drive
AustraliaLifestyleNewsTravelWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332