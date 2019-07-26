The millionaire castaway: How one man lost it all and found happiness on a remote island

David Glasheen was a millionaire businessman until the 1987 stock market crash.

He lost most of his $37 million and his swanky home in the crash, and his marriage broke down soon after.

While he was coming to terms with his loss, a friend told him about Restoration Island, a remote isle off far north Queensland.

Mr Glasheen went to see it for himself, and loved what he saw.

Now 75-years-old, he has called the island home for 22 years.

He’s Restoration Island’s only resident, and he likes it that way.

Mr Glasheen has just written a book ‘The Millionaire Castaway’ about his unconventional life and how he learnt that money doesn’t buy happiness.

