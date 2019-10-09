Morrison government recruits Scott Cam in a bid to boost tradie numbers

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has today declared he wants more Australians to pick up the tools, and he’s recruited Australia’s most well-known tradie to help get the message across.

The Block’s Scott Cam has taken on a paid role as an ambassador for the National Careers Institute, as part of a push to get more Australian youngsters to take up trades.

Scott said most people aren’t even aware of the trades available to them.

“It’s about consistent information for careers, training, what’s available out there for all ages, if you’re changing careers,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“There’s over 400 different trades that you can do, and young people need to get out there and find out what’s available!

“We’re going to ensure that we have the right career information out there so that people can make an informed choice.”

The chippie turned media personality pushed back against the idea that young people aren’t taking up trades because they’re lazy.

“I know plenty of young kids out there that are willing, and keen, and work hard and have a real go. There’s plenty of them out there,” he said.

Scott also revealed his favourite smoko snack when he was a carpenter.

“My favourite was a fresh bread roll with butter and then a packet of twisties poured into that, and a carton of cold custard. That was my morning tea,” he said.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said there are plenty of jobs out there for young people, with trade industries “literally screaming out” for more people to take up a trade.

