‘The information is unclear’: Protesters gather after refugees moved to new hotel

Protesters have organised a rally this afternoon after 60 refugees were transported from a hotel in Preston to a former quarantine hotel in the CBD.

It’s understood they were transferred from the Mantra in Preston to the former Rydges on Swanston this morning.

Nahui Jimenez, Spokesperson for the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism, told Heidi Murphy the reason why was unclear.

“The information is very unclear, so some of the refugees were told they were going to be released today, were not released and instead put into this hotel. Other refugees were told they might move to a different place of detention.”

Image: Google Maps