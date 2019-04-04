3AW
‘The intensity is just enormous’: Massive factory fire in Campbellfield

21 mins ago
Ross and John

As many as 75 firefighters are battling a “massive” fire in Campbellfield.

The blaze at the factory on Thornycroft Street started about 6.30am.

Residents in surrounding suburbs are being told to stay indoors and close all doors and windows due to the smoke.

Ross and John listener Pip said the fire “flames are easily 30 metres in the air”.

“The intensity of this fire is just enormous,” he said.

“I don’t know what’s in that factory but there’s a lot of explosions.”

