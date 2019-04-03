3AW
The Israeli defence force is using an Australian TV icon to fight Hamas

2 hours ago
The Israeli defence force is using an Australian TV icon to fight Hamas.

A post from the IDF’s English-speaking Twitter account to its one million followers has used an old Neighbours logo and theme song to highlight alleged violence committed by the Gaza Strip rulers.

