FIRST ON THE RUMOUR FILE
The Israeli defence force is using an Australian TV icon to fight Hamas.
A post from the IDF’s English-speaking Twitter account to its one million followers has used an old Neighbours logo and theme song to highlight alleged violence committed by the Gaza Strip rulers.
These are some of Israel’s neighbors…#StopHamas pic.twitter.com/Q92s6MAupj
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 29, 2019