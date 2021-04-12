The key to making the City of Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market plan a success

The City of Melbourne wants to spend $40 million “revitalising” the Queen Victoria Market in a plan it says will create up to 400 jobs.

But Tom Elliott’s not convinced any change is needed.

Dr Jane Stanley, President of EAROPH Australia, said traders would have the best idea as to whether the renovations are needed.

“They are going to be the experts in knowing what their customers want,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Dr Stanley it needed to be a “collaborative effort” between the traders and council.

“And as I understand it, it hasn’t been,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock