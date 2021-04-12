3AW
The key to making the City of Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market plan a success

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for The key to making the City of Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market plan a success

The City of Melbourne wants to spend $40 million “revitalising” the Queen Victoria Market in a plan it says will create up to 400 jobs.

But Tom Elliott’s not convinced any change is needed.

Dr Jane Stanley, President of EAROPH Australia, said traders would have the best idea as to whether the renovations are needed.

“They are going to be the experts in knowing what their customers want,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Dr Stanley it needed to be a “collaborative effort” between the traders and council.

“And as I understand it, it hasn’t been,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
