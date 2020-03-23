The Kindness Pandemic: Sharing stories of kindness amid coronavirus panic

Coronavirus has brought out the worst in people, with viral footage of frightened shoppers fighting each other for toilet paper circulating online, but it has also shown the selflessness of many.

Amid the panic, a Melbourne woman set up a Facebook page which has become a hub for sharing acts of kindness in these unprecedented times.

Catherine Barrett set up The Kindness Pandemic, eight days ago, and the group now has almost 300,000 members.

“We are all motivated by a want to share acts of kindness that don’t make the virus go away, but make people’s lives easier and connect us to a shared humanity,” Ms Barrett told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“It is an international revolution, we’re calling it at the moment.”

Ms Barrett said her favourite stories from the group are acts of kindness shown towards supermarket workers, who have endured weeks of dealing with panicked shoppers.

“My favourite stories … were just the really, really simple ones,” she said.

“People going into supermarkets and saying to the supermarket staff ‘how are you going?’

“The staff in supermarkets were being really very moved by people being nice to them.”

You can join The Kindness Pandemic HERE.

Image: Icon Sportswire / Getty Images