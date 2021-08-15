3AW
The lasting effect COVID-19 is expected to have on the university experience

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The lasting effect COVID-19 is expected to have on the university experience

The Australian university experience will be changed forever as a result of COVID-19, a new report released by EY today predicts.

With classes forced online due to the pandemic, and growing numbers of students demanding flexibility in their education, the report suggests universities will look very different going forward.

Research shows enrolment is unlikely to ever return to the level it was at 2019, and most learning will be digital.

“In 2018 we suggested it might all change by 2030, but of course what we didn’t predict was COVID,” Global head of education at EY, Catherine Friday, told Ross and Russel.

“Students love … the ability to dive deeply into content that’s of real interest to them, as and where they want.

“There are things they love about the campus experience but it’s not sitting in lecture theatres with hundreds of others.”

Press PLAY below to hear how EY thinks universities will change going forward

Ross and Russel
News
