The latest advice on AstraZeneca from Australia’s Chief Medical Officer

8 hours ago
Australia’s Chief Medical Officer says Australians eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine should not waste any time getting it.

Paul Kelly issued “four key messages” after a national meeting on Monday.

  1. If you are over 60, “do not delay” in getting AstraZeneca because the benefits “far outweigh” the risks.
  2. If you’ve had your first dose of AstraZeneca, at any age, do not cancel the second dose because you need it for full protection.
  3. If you are aged between 40 and 59, book your Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible.
  4. Be alert to any possible symptoms that may be caused by an allergic reaction.

The Chief Medical Officer also warned against “mixing and matching” vaccine doses, saying there was no evidence it was safe or even effective against COVID-19.

