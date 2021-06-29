3AW
The latest handwashing statistic that left Heidi Murphy a little shocked

6 hours ago
Article image for The latest handwashing statistic that left Heidi Murphy a little shocked

New data has revealed just one-in-five Australians are washing their hands more than twice a day.

It left Heidi Murphy shocked, given the huge shift in attitudes that appeared to emerge at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Associate Professor Holly Seale, an infectious diseases social scientist at the University of NSW, isn’t overly surprised.

“If we don’t think there is much community transmission occurring, or much risk to ourselves from COVID, then we are going to go back to our pre-COVID behaviours,” she explained on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain why!

Picture by Getty iStock.

