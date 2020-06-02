The link between low humidity and the coronavirus

An Australian study during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic has found a link between low humidity and a spread in COVID-19.

Researchers discovered just a one per cent decrease in humidity had the potential to increase the number of cases by six per cent.

“What we’ve found is that when the humidity goes down it seems to promote the transmission of COVID-19,” epidemiologist, professor Michael Ward, told Ross and John.

“When the air gets drier, we seem to see more cases being notified in the one to two weeks before that.

“If there’s a low period in humidity we see a spike in cases.”

