3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The logistical challenge in fast-tracking..

The logistical challenge in fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
covid-19vaccines
Article image for The logistical challenge in fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccine

The Australian Medical Association says there are logistical challenges as the Federal Government aims to vaccinate some Australians against COVID-19 from mid next month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is hopeful the Therapeutic Goods Administration will approve a jab within weeks, to fast-track the existing plan for vaccinating high-risk groups.

President of the Australian Medical Association Dr Omar Khorshid said it was earlier than what the government had indicated.

He said they were looking forward to working with the government to rollout the vaccine.

“My guess is they have heard more about the timetable of the arrival of the vaccine here in Australia,” he told Heidi Murphy filling in on 3AW Drive.

“There are a lot of logistic challenges coming up, by accelerating the rollout of the vaccine, the government have made the task of getting all of this logistics right even more urgent.

“There are issues from the storage and transportation through to the delivery itself, making sure there’s trained health care workers in any place the vaccine has been given.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

3AW Drive
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332