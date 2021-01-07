The logistical challenge in fast-tracking the COVID-19 vaccine

The Australian Medical Association says there are logistical challenges as the Federal Government aims to vaccinate some Australians against COVID-19 from mid next month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is hopeful the Therapeutic Goods Administration will approve a jab within weeks, to fast-track the existing plan for vaccinating high-risk groups.

President of the Australian Medical Association Dr Omar Khorshid said it was earlier than what the government had indicated.

He said they were looking forward to working with the government to rollout the vaccine.

“My guess is they have heard more about the timetable of the arrival of the vaccine here in Australia,” he told Heidi Murphy filling in on 3AW Drive.

“There are a lot of logistic challenges coming up, by accelerating the rollout of the vaccine, the government have made the task of getting all of this logistics right even more urgent.

“There are issues from the storage and transportation through to the delivery itself, making sure there’s trained health care workers in any place the vaccine has been given.”

