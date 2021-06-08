3AW
The long-term impact the ANZ boss tips Victoria’s lockdowns will have on small business

48 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for The long-term impact the ANZ boss tips Victoria’s lockdowns will have on small business

Australia has had its credit rating outlook to stable from negative, indicating the nation’s AAA rating is safe, but ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott has warned Victoria’s lockdowns will have long-lasting impacts on small business in the state.

Mr Elliott says lockdowns “do some harm” to the small business community, and it may take a long time to recover.

“It’s going to have an impact on people’s confidence, on small businesses wanting to open up again or new people wanting to have a go and start a business,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There will be a little bit of reticence compared to what there was before. It clearly isn’t a good thing.

“Victoria as an economy is …. certainly probably the worst of all the states.

“It’s not doomsday but it’s clearly not good.”

Press PLAY below to hear Shayne Elliott on air with Neil Mitchell

News
