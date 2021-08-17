3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The ‘major transmitters’ an infectious..

The ‘major transmitters’ an infectious diseases doctor says must be vaccinated quickly

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for The ‘major transmitters’ an infectious diseases doctor says must be vaccinated quickly

An infectious diseases paediatrician says while cases of COVID-19 among children are more common with the Delta strain, they’re not the demographic that needs to be urgently vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus.

Infectious diseases paediatrician at the University of Sydney, Professor Robert Booy, says there’s “not really a great deal of proof that children are the engine of this”.

“It’s people between 16 and 39 who are the major transmitters,” he told Ross and Russel.

“To prevent transmission you have to increase vaccination among the transmitting group.

“What we must do is get as many people between 16 and 39 immunised.”

Victorians aged 18 to 39, who are not included in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout due to their work or underlying health conditions, are currently able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after an assessment of suitability by a qualified health professional.

Press PLAY below to hear why Professor Booy says vaccinating young kids isn’t the current top priority

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332