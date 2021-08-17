The ‘major transmitters’ an infectious diseases doctor says must be vaccinated quickly

An infectious diseases paediatrician says while cases of COVID-19 among children are more common with the Delta strain, they’re not the demographic that needs to be urgently vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus.

Infectious diseases paediatrician at the University of Sydney, Professor Robert Booy, says there’s “not really a great deal of proof that children are the engine of this”.

“It’s people between 16 and 39 who are the major transmitters,” he told Ross and Russel.

“To prevent transmission you have to increase vaccination among the transmitting group.

“What we must do is get as many people between 16 and 39 immunised.”

Victorians aged 18 to 39, who are not included in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout due to their work or underlying health conditions, are currently able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after an assessment of suitability by a qualified health professional.

