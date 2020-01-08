The man charged with ‘fixing everything’ in Victoria this year

Former Victoria Police chief commissioner Ken Lay has been labelled the man charged with “fixing everything that’s broken in Victoria” this year.

3AW state political reporter James Talia joined 3AW Mornings on Wednesday to give a quick run-down on what we can expect to make news in parliament in 2020.

“Ken Lay is the man who is fixing everything that’s broken in Victoria now,” Talia said.

“He’s looking at the safe injecting room, he’s the man who is fixing Fines Victoria and he’s now been put in charge of the bushfire recovery.”

