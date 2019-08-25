The ‘master plan’ to boost the quality of teachers

A Melbourne think-tank is proposing new roles of “master teachers” and “instructional specialists” to boost teacher quality and student performance.

Under the plan, at least 5 per cent of school staff would become “specialists” and be paid about $140,000 per year.

A smaller percentage of “master teachers” would earn about $180,000 per annum.

The Grattan Institute’s School Education Program Director Pete Goss told Ross and John it’s about giving teachers an opportunity to progress their careers.

“We need people who have done well in their own learning to be teachers, but then teachers should keep learning themselves.

“And who do you learn from? Well, you learn from someone who is more expert and that’s what these new roles would do.”

