The MCG’s environmental reboot

The MCG is going green and removing all single-use plastics from the venue.

Under the policy plastic straws, plates and cutlery will be banned and replaced by recyclable products.

MCC facilities General Manager Peter Wearne told Ross and John the process was already underway.

“We’ve already started some of this, in relation to working with the sporting clubs and their giveaways that used to be single-use plastics, now they’re made out of recyclable material.

“What we’re trying to do is get an education piece out there to try and reduce the amount of waste and single-use plastics.”

Click PLAY to hear more below