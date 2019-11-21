3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The MCG’s environmental reboot

The MCG’s environmental reboot

4 hours ago
Ross and John

The MCG is going green and removing all single-use plastics from the venue.

Under the policy plastic straws, plates and cutlery will be banned and replaced by recyclable products.

MCC facilities General Manager Peter Wearne told Ross and John the process was already underway.

“We’ve already started some of this, in relation to working with the sporting clubs and their giveaways that used to be single-use plastics, now they’re made out of recyclable material.

“What we’re trying to do is get an education piece out there to try and reduce the amount of waste and single-use plastics.”

Click PLAY to hear more below 

Ross and John
LifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332