The medivac bill: Neil Mitchell cuts through the noise

Scott Morrison’s government became the first Australian government to lose a substantive vote in the House of Representatives since 1929 when the medivac bill was passed yesterday.

In short, the bill is a new set of rules that gives doctors more say on which asylum seekers come to Australia on medical grounds.

The Libs say it will weaken our borders and encourage more boats.

Labor says that’s nonsense, and it’s merely formalising a process already under way.

#BREAKING I’m in tears. For the first time since 1929 a sitting Gov just lost a vote in the House of Reps. The vote guaranteeing medical care to sick refugees on #Manus & Nauru! Our job isn’t done yet, we still need to pass the Senate but we together will do whatever it takes. pic.twitter.com/qGqr2gqhnR — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) February 12, 2019

Neil Mitchell spoke to the minister and shadow minister in a bid to cut through the accusatory noise.

Have a listen and make an informed decision for yourself.

