3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The medivac bill: Neil Mitchell..

The medivac bill: Neil Mitchell cuts through the noise

20 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Scott Morrison’s government became the first Australian government to lose a substantive vote in the House of Representatives since 1929 when the medivac bill was passed yesterday.

In short, the bill is a new set of rules that gives doctors more say on which asylum seekers come to Australia on medical grounds.

The Libs say it will weaken our borders and encourage more boats.

Labor says that’s nonsense, and it’s merely formalising a process already under way.

Neil Mitchell spoke to the minister and shadow minister in a bid to cut through the accusatory noise.

Have a listen and make an informed decision for yourself.

Click PLAY to hear Neil Mitchell with Labor’s Shadow Immigration Minister Richard Marles

Click PLAY to hear Neil Mitchell interrogate Federal Immigration Minister David Coleman

a

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332