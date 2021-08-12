The Melbourne monk caught shopping at Sexyland

A disgraced monk has begging to stay at Buddhist temple to complete a three-month meditation ritual after being caught shopping at Sexyland.

The monk was ordered to leave a Buddhist temple in Thomastown yesterday.

The monk allegedly broke his vow of celibacy and had an affair with a woman.

In a final attempt to remain at the temple, the monk went to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking the judge to extend his eviction notice until October.

He claimed he’s in the middle of a three-month ancient meditation ritual, which requires him to remain at the temple until October.

The case will return to the court on August 27.

