The mid-life crisis has made way for the three-quarter life crisis

The mid-life crisis has made way for a three quarter life crisis, according to new research conducted by Australian Seniors.

Traditionally, the mid-life crisis hit when people were aged in their 40s, but now, people are far more likely to reach crisis point in their late 50s or even their 60s.

Of the 5000 people surveyed, a third said they had personally experienced a crisis in their 50s or 60s.

University of Melbourne psychology professor Nick Haslam said the trend is thanks to the increase in life expectancy.

“A lot of people personally experienced a stage of reassessing their priorities in their late 50s or their 60s where, because they’re living longer, because they started their families later, because their work life is maybe coming to an end, they’re reassessing what they want to get out of life,” he told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“When you’re approaching retirement age, the traditional retirement age of 65ish, it’s not as if life is almost over. You’ve got a couple of good decades left and because of that we’re thinking about what we want to do with them.”

The three-quarter life crisis doesn’t have to mean disaster, either.

“It’s a different kind of crisis, not about being stuck in a rut but about planning for the future,” Professor Haslam said.

“A crisis doesn’t mean a catastrophe, a crisis means a turning point.”

