The ‘mixed message’ that keeps irking Tom Elliott about COVID-19 testing

A phone call from 3AW Drive listener questioning why people get turned away from COVID-19 testing sparked an unexpected editorial from Tom Elliott on Tuesday.

It’s been a consistent issue throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every day, Dan (Andrews) urges everybody to get tested, with Brett Sutton, and that it’s so important and they want to see testing rates go up,” the 3AW Drive host explained.

“But we get inundated with calls from people like you, Garry, who say they went to get tested and were told they weren’t eligible.

“You can’t have mixed messages.

“We get told to do it every second day but the reality on the ground is that people get turned away, which I just find bizarre.”

